Home is where Penguins are

By Benjamin Davis / The Jambar

Youngstown State University hosted its semesterly Housing Fair at William F. Maag, Jr. Library on Oct. 29. At the fair, students had the opportunity to learn about housing both on and off campus by speaking with representatives from housing properties.

The YSU Foundation and Community Legal Aid were also there to share information on scholarship opportunities and renters’ rights, respectively.

Erin Driscoll, director of Student Affairs, said that the fair was in coordination with College Pads.

“We work in partnership with a company called College Pads,” Driscoll said. “That’s a central housing listing that we utilize for all of our on and off-campus housing options for students.”

Driscoll also said that off-campus housing options, such as the Enclave or University Lofts, are not owned directly by the university, but instead are privately owned. These private owners are partnered with the university, and YSU maintains communication with them.

“It is a private lease, so students really do have to navigate the legal component individually,” Driscoll said. “It’s not something the university is directly involved in, but since the majority of residents there are students, we really like to make sure that we have a line of communication open, and we’re able to step in and help if it’s needed.”

Prices differ between properties. Driscoll said that the Campus Pads’ website compares and contrasts the prices of different apartments.

“The best way to take a look and determine a price comparison is to visit the College Pad website,” Driscoll said. “That enables students to look side by side and make sure that they have a good sense of what the monthly rent obligation is, if utilities are included [and] if there’s any additional expenses for a property that they’ll be responsible for paying.”

Community Legal Aid, a Youngstown-based legal agency, was at the fair to provide legal information relating to housing for students. It also provides services to students who may have housing-related grievances.

“They can provide information about general processes if there are grievances or issues with a landlord,” Driscoll said. “They can help identify ways that students can either work directly in addressing the landlord or work through the city if there are concerns that are, like, a bigger safety issue with the property.”

The fair also provided information for on-campus residences such as Kilcawley House, Cafaro House, Lyden House and Wick House. These residences are managed directly by the university through the Office of Housing and Residence Life.

Stephanie Reed, associate director for Housing and Residence Life, said the prices for on-campus housing are the same for groups of students entering the university at the same time.

“The main residence halls [are] … all at the same price point,” Reed said. “Our price is based on cohort rates. So, when a student enters YSU, they’re a part of a cohort for tuition.”

On-campus housing charges per semester and per academic year, rather than having monthly rent. Reed said this cohort rate goes through university billing alongside tuition. The cohort rate for 2026 is $6,000 per semester and $12,000 for the academic year.

Reed said the cohort rate pays for all utilities and services, in addition to a meal plan.

“All utilities — electric, gas, sewer water, internet — those are all included,” Reed said. “All students start off on that 12 Bronze meal plan. That’s sort of the basic meal plan.”

There are scholarships for housing that can cover the cost of the cohort rate. Anthony Catalano, student support manager for the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships, said a general housing grant, offered through the office, applies to on-campus university housing.

“There’s a general housing grant that’s offered through our office, and then there are some more specialized housing grants and scholarships based on activities you’re involved in at YSU,” Catalano said. “The general housing grant [is] $2,000 per year. It’s strictly for university housing or the [University] Courtyards apartments.”

To be eligible for the general housing grant and other housing scholarships, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid before applying.

“Before completing the application, the FAFSA is required to be completed,” Catalano said. “The application, on our website, will actually reject you if the FAFSA has not been completed.”

Catalano said the scholarship-application deadline is Dec. 1 for new students, and Feb. 15 for returning students.

Students interested in applying for housing grants and scholarships can visit the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships website. Additionally, the YSU Foundation offers its own housing scholarships on its website.