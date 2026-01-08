Hidden gem of ‘Eternity’

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

With its wide release on Nov. 27, 2025 “Eternity” was one of the latest movie additions to the romantic comedy genre. With a 1-hour, 13 minute runtime, the film stars Elizabeth Olsen playing Joan, Miles Teller playing Larry and Callum Turner playing Luke as the film’s three main characters, directed by David Freyne.

What is most unique about “Eternity” is it challenges society’s conception of the afterlife and what happens to people when they die. In this world, everyone who dies has a choice as to where they get to spend eternity. However, once this choice is made, it cannot be taken back or there will be dire consequences.

The conflict in the film arises when a married man, Larry, dies and is left alone and confused in the afterlife. Soon after his death, his wife Joan follows him in death where they are reunited. However, Joan’s first husband, Luke, has been in the afterlife waiting for her.

This film accomplishes more than challenging the perception of the afterlife — it also creates a much greater distinction between true love and puppy love. This element needs to be taken more seriously in romance films.

Throughout the film, each of the characters find themselves making sacrifices for one of the other characters, and it creates a more meaningful and dynamic relationship between them. It solidifies the love triangle and encompasses what love truly is.

The film emphasizes the fact that love is not just a feeling but both a choice and a sacrifice. Thematically, “Eternity” is an outlier to what the industry considers a love story, and that is what makes it all ever more important.

Not only did this film create a sense of importance, but it also created a sense of urgency. Some sequences in the film are visually and emotionally intense. Olsen puts a lot of conviction into her character and sells the embodiment of a heart being pulled in two directions.

Teller and Turner played their respective roles with a sense of relatability, as each of their characters makes it difficult for Joan to decide who she will spend eternity with. This causes the audience to keep guessing what Joan’s choice will be.

While the cast puts on stellar performances, “Eternity” is also visually appealing with its use of practical effects and lighting. Nothing is better than a film that uses computer-generated imagery only when it is needed.

It’s a shame, however, that this film had a minimal theatrical window of about three to four weeks, depending on the location, because it deserved much more time in the theater.

“Eternity” deserves more love and attention, as films such as this one are consistently overshadowed by the latest blockbuster or live-action remake. Originality and its genuine portrayal of love is what makes this film important and what keeps more films like this coming to theaters in the future.

The movie is what can be considered a hidden gem of modern cinema, given its thematic impact on the genre and filmmaking as a whole.