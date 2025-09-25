Gunna be great

By Mick Dillon / The Jambar

Sergio Kitchens, known professionally as Gunna, released his sixth studio album, “The Last Wun,” on Aug. 8. The 25-track album has a runtime of 68 minutes, and contains features from artists Kiari Cephus, known professionally as Offset, Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy and Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, among others.

Hailing from College Park, Georgia, the 32-year-old trap artist has released music for over a decade with his premier mixtape, “Hard Body,” in 2013.

His first charting single came in 2018 when he teamed up with Atlanta-area rapper Dominique Jones, known professionally as Lil Baby, on “Life Goes On” — which peaked at No. 74 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Since then, Gunna has amassed over 34 million monthly listeners on Spotify, as well as two Grammy nominations for his chart-topping albums, “Wunna” and “DS4Ever,” released in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Gunna’s “DS4Ever” was released four months prior to his arrest for involvement in an alleged gang with Jeffery Lamar Williams, known professionally as Young Thug.

Gunna served seven months before accepting a plea deal in December 2022. He pled guilty to one count of conspiracy, which violated Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, which was commuted to time served after his seven-month stint. The four remaining years were suspended. His plea conditions include 500 hours of community service, according to ABC News.

Collaborations with the likes of Aubrey Graham, known professionally as Drake, Young Thug and Nayvadius Cash, known as Future, have catapulted Gunna into the conversation of hip-hop’s most revered rappers of this century.

The summer 2025 project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and sold 80,000 album units in the first week with 104.49 million streams across all platforms.

“The Last Wun” kicks off with “many nights,” which has Gunna’s typical, futuristic production layered with an intoxicating cadence that leaves listeners entranced throughout the record.

Though the 25 songs can feel tedious for some listeners, the short, hard-hitting nature of Gunna’s music makes for a digestible listening experience.

Gunna’s five-song stretch of “just say dat,” “gp,” “sakaspe,” “at my purest (feat. Offset)” and “biting my game” show off his abilities to deliver reflective lyrics over patented production from Chandler Great, known professionally as Turbo.

Listeners can expect to hear Gunna grapple with his feelings of being alone in the industry, along with the typical Rolls-Royce flex mixed in throughout the album.

“The Last Wun” wraps up with dreamlike trap tracks such as “won’t stop” and “him all along.” Gunna leaves listeners with a lasting message on the outro track stating, “On the way to reachin’ my goals, lotta doors open and close. Goin’ through the motions, stay strong, he done been him all along.”

No tour dates have currently been announced for the album, but listeners can expect updates on Gunna’s website and social media.











