’Guins zip up wins at Zippy Invitational

By Kaylie Moore / The Jambar

Breaking the surface of the water and program records, the Youngstown State University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed Dec. 4-7 at the Zippy Invitational, hosted by the University of Akron.

For the men’s side, the Penguins finished within the top five of all the events they competed in and set multiple records in the relay races.

In the 200 medley relay, graduate student Quinn Cynor, junior James Slessor and sophomores Lorenz Beck and Jacob Gramer finished with a program-record time of 1:26.85

Cynor, Beck, Gramer and freshman Valer Kennedy finished the 800 free relay with a time of 6:31.76, also setting a school record.

In addition, Cynor led the way with a first-place finish in the 200 free and touched the wall at 1:35.34. He also placed second in both the 200 fly, with a time of 1:45.86, and the 200 individual medley. His individual-medley time of 1:46.97 continued the record-setting streak.

With a time of 15:48.42, Sophomore Poyraz San Askin added another second-place finish in the 1650 freestyle. Sophomore Noah Smith also placed in the runner-up position for the 100 freestyle as he clocked in at 44.26. Beck placed third in the 100 fly with a 47.45 time.

The men’s diving team featured a first-place finish by freshman Rafael Serey-Comier in the three-meter dive, with a final score of 288 points. Fellow freshman Ben Edwardson placed second overall with a score of 257 points.

For the women’s side, the day was highlighted with the setting of a school record in the 200 freestyle relay. Graduate student Hannah Murray, senior Madelyn Mahoney and freshmen Orla Maccines and Chloe Moore’s combined time of 1:34.90 earned them an eighth-place finish.

The ’Guins also placed sixth in the 800 freestyle relay, eighth in the 400 medley relay and seventh in the 400 freestyle relay.

Individually, sophomore Olivia Sweetman placed second in the 500 freestyle, with a time of 4:52.89, and third in the 1650 freestyle with a time of 17:07.53. Orla Maccines placed third in the 100 fly, and her time of 54.44 marked a new school record.

The Penguins will look to carry the momentum into a home meet against Indiana University Indianapolis on Jan. 9-10 at Beeghly Natatorium.












