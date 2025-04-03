’Guins break skid against Rockets

By Zach Flesch / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University baseball team traveled to Dayton on March 28-29 to take on Wright State University.

In the series opener against the Raiders, the Penguins scored five two-out runs in the ninth inning, but came up short 10-9.

Senior Jacob Gehring allowed six runs on seven hits, with four strikeouts and three walks over four innings. Junior Braden Gebhardt surrendered four runs on three hits with five strikeouts over three innings of relief.

In the first game of the doubleheader March 29, the ’Guins came up short in a 9-5 loss after Wright State scored four runs in the seventh inning.

Senior Tommy Rover hit his third home run of the season and drove in two runs, while senior Kyle Fossum recorded two hits, including an RBI double. Sophomore Nathan Beckley and junior Garrett Cutting added two hits apiece while freshman Jay Wrona recorded an RBI single, two walks and a run scored.

Senior JJ Tylicki allowed four runs on four hits and walked five batters over five innings. He also struck out five Raiders.

Sophomore Sloan Ulrich took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits, while a pair of runs in the seventh inning went on sophomore Aidan English’s record.

Wright State outslugged the Youngstown State baseball team for a 10-9 victory in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Nischwitz Stadium.

The Penguins took an early lead with four runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. Fossum singled and scored on an RBI triple from Rover. Beckley plated Rover with an RBI groundout while Johnson delivered a two-run single.

YSU returned to Eastwood Field on April 1 to host the University of Toledo in a non-conference contest. The team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 13-3 victory over the Rockets.

The Penguins recorded 13 hits in the contest over seven innings. Senior Harun Pelja secured the victory for YSU on the mound, as he allowed one run and struck out three batters over three innings of relief.

Youngstown State hits the road for Horizon League play against Oakland University for a three-game series April 4-6 in Rochester, Michigan.