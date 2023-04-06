The Jambar Editorial: Greatest albums of all time?

What is the greatest album of all time? For decades, people have tossed around the question after countless musical releases of “great albums.”

Recently, The Rolling Stones released its “Top 500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” which is released every year. The list receives disagreement almost every year as some albums don’t make the chart.

The criteria and how the albums are placed in this top-five list is dependent on how each of these albums performed on the charts, overall music production and influences on artists.

This is The Jambar’s list:

Placed fifth is Nirvana’s 1991 alternative-rock album “Nevermind,” which defined the ‘90s. The second album in the band’s discography is the first to feature Warren-based drummer Dave Grohl.

By 1992, the album reached number one on the “US Billboard 200 charts” while “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by itself, reached the top ten. “Nevermind” went on to be nominated for three Grammy Awards. Within two years, Nirvana brought grunge and alt-rock to main-stream popularity.

“Lithium,” “Come as You Are” and “In Bloom,” were popular tracks that prompted “Nevermind” to be placed in the Grammy Hall Of Fame as well as album of the year in 1992.

Fourth on the list is Fleetwoods Mac’s best selling 1977 album “Rumors”. The makings of a pop rock-based album, led to its commercial success with over 40 million copies sold world wide.

The 12th best-selling album of all time, relies heavily on accented rhythms and acoustic melodies. On the tracks, “The Chain” and “Never Going Back Again” it features lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham’s unique fingerpicking style.

The four singles on the album all reached the “US Top Ten”, with “Dreams” holding the number one spot.

The top-five list is not complete without mentioning Michael Jackson’s top-grossing album “Thriller.” At number three, Jackson’s 1982 album sold a total of 70 million times, making it the best selling non-compilation album of all time.

The “King of Pop” had seven singles featured on the “US Billboard Hot 100” with “Beat It” and “Billie Jean” reaching number one. “Beat It” features a solo from guitarist Eddie Van Halen on a pop record, showing Jacksons’ influence.

Number two may be a surprise with Pink Floyd’s 1973 concept album, “Dark Side of the Moon.” The album sold over 45 million copies, making it the best-selling album of the 1970s.

What makes “Dark Side of the Moon” unique is the inclusion of themes throughout the songs in the album. Both “Time” and “Money” are top-featured tracks.

A claim can be made that the album is the greatest prog-rock album of all time. In 2012, the album was selected for preservation by the U.S. National Record Registry.

A list is not complete without mentioning albums that almost made the top spot.

At the forefront for an album more experimental than “Dark Side of the Moon”, Radiohead’s 1997 album “OK Computer”, leads the way.

Prince’s 1984 album “Purple Rain” and The Beach Boys’ 1966 “Pet Sounds” were heavily considered.

The number one spot belongs to The Beatles self-titled album the “White Album.” A claim could be made for either “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” or “Abbey Road,” but the “White Album” arguably features the band’s best work.

The 1968 record features 30 songs and a solo appearance from Eric Clapton on “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

The album has been certified platinum by the Record Industry Association of America, 24 times.

Although not everyone agrees with us or the Rolling Stone’s version, the effect music has had on culture and history is indisputable.