Graduation is Approaching

By Hailey Rogenski

As the new year approaches, I will be left with only three more semesters before graduation. It seems as if my time at Youngstown State University is flying by.

After I graduate, I’m not sure what I’ll do, career-wise. Throughout my whole college experience, I’ve been extremely indecisive when it comes to career choices.

I’ll take whatever comes my way or whatever job is easiest to get hired into. I don’t need a fancy job. I would prefer something simple like an office job or a human resources position.

Originally, I didn’t plan on going to college but I’m glad I did. Aside from my education and potential career opportunities, college has taught me how to be more responsible, organized and how to properly manage my time.

Throughout college, I started projects earlier and made sure to keep all my class materials in order. I have grown so accustomed to using planners that it’s hard to complete my daily activities without one. These are things that I never did in high school.

Despite being unsure of my future career, some things I would like to do include getting my own place and traveling.

I’ve always dreamed of having a place of my own. I’d feel more independent and free. I can only imagine how exciting it would be to be able to decorate and organize my own home and decorate it with unique lamps. Collecting lamps is something I’ve been wanting to do lately, but unfortunately my room is small and I wouldn’t have a place to put all of them.

I also have always loved traveling, but never really had the money to go far. However, when I was in elementary school, my parents took me to Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The thing I love most about these places was the warm weather.

In Myrtle Beach, there’s so much to do such as shopping in their outdoor mall, going to the beach or visiting the strip. One of my favorite places there was the Hard Rock Cafe.

In Florida, there’s less to do unless you go to the beach or Disney World. I’ve only been to Disney World once but I’ve visited Florida twice. When we were in Disney World, we walked all day, every day, until our legs were extremely sore.

Since I have already seen these places, I don’t plan on going back. I would like to start by traveling in the U.S., then begin traveling to other countries. I plan on eventually moving out of the country, so I would like to see new places while I’m still here.

The other places I would like to visit are Tennessee, New York, New Orleans, Louisiana, Boston, Maryland and Salem, Massachusetts. I would also like to see Arizona because of the warm weather. I love big cities, scenic places and places that have historical value.

The countries I would like to visit are Japan, Italy and Switzerland. I love the culture of these countries and the scenery. I’m so excited to graduate and explore the world.

In the meantime, as I wait for graduation to come, I’m going to focus on maintaining my position on the dean’s list and focus on getting more experience in different areas so that I can broaden my skills for future career opportunities.

It’s been a fun semester being a part of The Jambar. It was a unique experience and I’m glad I did it but unfortunately, I won’t be returning next semester.

Farewell, ‘Guins and Happy Holidays!