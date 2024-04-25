Goodbye Stranger

I can be a very sappy person, I think. I try to appreciate all things in my life, big and small. I often hold onto memories, even if they seem insignificant to others. For the last two and a half years, The Jambar has been a large source of those memories I hold so close.

In 2022, I joined as an assistant video editor for JambarTV under executive producer at the time, Elizabeth Coss. Now in 2024, I myself stepped into those shoes and have seen what it’s like to be EP.

I may be young, but I have still seen my fair share of people come and go from The Jambar. The goodbyes never became easier, especially since it’s my turn now.

From following in the footsteps of those in front of me, to rebranding the YouTube channel, to having JambarTV’s first ever live broadcast — I’ve done my part.

Since I stepped foot in this position, I have put my best effort forward and given everything I can to this organization, even when it didn’t give back.

As much as I wish there was more time for me, there’s one feeling that stands above the rest after a year, and that’s burnt out.

My hard work is not always appreciated, and I’ve accepted that. It’s time to give someone else the chance to make this show (and paper) great — and it’s in good hands.

Raeghan Hilton, it’s been amazing getting to know you. Your fun-loving personality coupled with your desire to get things done the right way is exactly why I can’t wait to see what you can do in your new position. I’m rooting for you all the way.

The same goes for John Ostapowicz — a man who has backed me up anytime I needed him and will do anything to help anyone. You’ve been an incredible friend, let alone coworker, and I learned a lot from you, John. I just hope I could influence you in a positive light as much as you did me. Go kick butt as editor-in-chief.

Couldn’t mention one of the boys without the other, Cameron Niemi! I wish we could’ve worked together longer, man. Genuinely one of the most likable people I’ve ever met. Some of my best memories from The Jambar came with you there, and I hope we get to make some more outside of it too.

Betty, photography has become a passion of mine and that’s because you put a camera in my hand, so thank you. We had our ups and downs, but I learned so much from you and laughed so much with you. I can’t thank you enough for all the work you did for this organization.

Christopher Gillett, I’m glad I got to really know you, and I’m certain when you get your foot in the door somewhere, you’re going to bust it wide open. Anywhere would be lucky to have an intelligent, funny and hard-working person such as yourself.

To Shianna Gibbons — you’ve not only shaped me into the journalist I am today, but the man. I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am today without you by my side. Thank you for being my shoulder to lean on, being someone to look up to and being my rock. Our journey in life and career has only just started, but I couldn’t see myself on it with anyone else, Love.

There are many that influenced my journey throughout my time at The Jambar: Molly Burke, who I was lucky to work alongside, and who I will be hearing about for years to come for her successes; Maddie Fessler, our peanut gallery and Lego hands will always live rent free in my head; Hannah Werle, who never failed to make me laugh (at myself); Kyle Wills, who I credit with teaching me much of what I know about sports reporting; with many others I am proud to have worked with.

And to The Jambar, I say “Goodbye stranger, it’s been nice.”

Thank you, Supertramp. Thank you, Jambar.

— Dylan Lux