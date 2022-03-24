Glitz and glam at Guin Gala

By C. Aileen Blaine

Don a dress or slip on some slacks and join the Youngstown State University American Marketing Association and the YSU Advertising Club for the Guin Gala next month.

Sarah Crowe, marketing management junior and president of YSU AMA, said the gala is meant to provide students with an opportunity to dress up and enjoy a catered dinner and live music.

It’s also a way to spread the idea of collaborative efforts between student organizations and clubs on campus.

“In the business college, it seems like everyone’s against one another. That’s not the purpose of being a part of a student organization,” Crowe said. “We think it should be more of a team-type of thing. Everyone should be supporting one another.”

Any student can come, regardless of their major. Alumni, faculty and staff are also welcome to attend.

“It’s just an opportunity for students to come and get dressed up and have a nice dinner with some live music,” Crowe said.

Tom Kopnicky, a junior finance major and YSU AMA treasurer, said the gala has the potential to set a new social tradition as the university recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

“A lot of campus clubs don’t have a lot of participation — a lot of students come to class and then leave,” he said. “[We want to] help rebuild that campus life after COVID.”

Bianca McDonald, a senior finance major, is the market chair of YSU AMA. She said it’s been difficult for many clubs to garner participation, and AMA wants the gala to serve as a point of interest to those who might be looking for something to do.

“Even before COVID, everyone’s like, ‘There’s nothing to do, Youngstown State doesn’t do anything, there’s no fun,’” she said. “This is us trying to start a new tradition, and for us to have something fun to do.”

The event isn’t just a sit-down dinner. Though it’s a formal dress and cocktail attire event, the club officers want guests to enjoy themselves above all else.

“We’ll have lots of things just to celebrate the end of the year and to also show some support for student organizations in the business college,” Crowe said. “We’re just really looking forward to hosting this event, and we hope that you can come out and celebrate with us.”

Corey Cobb-Davis, a marketing management junior and YSU AMA secretary, said one of the things he’s most looking forward to is the music, but he’s also excited to see the event have a positive impact on the student body at YSU.

“I’m really down for the culture. I hope that we can influence the lives of our campus peers and make it something really memorable,” he said.

Beyond hosting a good time, the gala also serves the purpose of putting the recently revived AMA chapter back on the map. The organization is always open to accepting new members regardless of major.

“The greatest thing about AMA is that we really emphasize the community. We hang out — we’re friends,” Crowe said.

The Guin Gala will take place at 6 p.m. April 8 at the Youngstown Country Club. Tickets cost $27 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or via a QR code on flyers across campus. Ticket sales end March 28.

Those interested in checking out the YSU American Marketing Association are welcome to attend the weekly meetings, held 4 p.m. Thursdays in Williamson Hall’s room 2205.

For more information, contact Sarah Crowe at secrowe@student.ysu.edu or Makayla Pappas at mpappas@student.ysu.edu