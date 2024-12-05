Giving tree drive supports local families

By Syann Ellis / Jambar Contributor

The Emerging Leaders Program teamed up with the Young Women’s Christian Association to launch a Giving Tree donation drive. The collaboration aimed at uplifting the Youngstown community this holiday season.

The YWCA hosts the Wish Upon a Star program, which includes the Giving Tree initiative. Caleb Queen, program coordinator for ELP, said the organization collects wish lists from children in need.

“The YWCA hosts the Wish Upon a Star program, and so that’s the Giving Tree. They give the list of these children that are in need that might not get many gifts for the holidays,” Queen said. “This year, we have about 63 children that we would be purchasing gifts for.”

Student Activities has been overseeing the Giving Tree donation drive for 12 years. The students in ELP help by promoting the drive to their friends and families as well as organizing and helping wrap gifts and deliver them to the YWCA.

Both Emerging Leaders and members of the Youngstown community can get gifts off a child’s wishlist.

“The ELP is looking to donate gifts to benefit up to 50 children this season. You can sign up virtually for a child by viewing and signing up for a wish list. Once a child is chosen, they will email you their list” Queen said in an email on how to help donate.

Queen emphasized the impact of the program not only on the families receiving gifts but also on the students and community members who are involved. They get over 100+ gifts every year for the donation drive.

“A lot of times, especially during the holiday season, there are people that don’t think about those who aren’t in the same situation as them,” Queen said. “It’s beneficial for students to see how what they’re doing affects the local community, particularly since the majority of these students are from here.”

Jessica Gibbs, events manager for the YWCA, said the organization is committed to supporting the Youngstown community through various programs.

“We have housing with supportive services in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, child care on site, STEM programming for children and teenage girls, and we are involved in racial justice programming,” Gibbs said.

The Wish Upon A Star program allows families in the YWCA’s housing programs to submit wish lists for their children.

“All of our housing case managers will reach out to their families, and they’ll fill out a wish list for each of their children,” Gibbs said. “Then, I send it out to all of the donors.”

Gibbs noted the positive feedback from families who have benefited from the program.

“We’ve had comments from individuals saying if this program didn’t exist, I wouldn’t have been able to provide for my children this year,” Gibbs said. “It’s always nice to see that we know we’re helping, but to get that reassurance that we did do something for somebody is heartwarming.”

Looking ahead, the YWCA is celebrating 128 years of service to the community and aims to raise $120,000 by May of next year.

“We’re doing our International Women’s Day event in March, and we also have a Young Woman with Bright Futures program that honors senior females from schools in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties,” Gibbs said.

Students get accepted into ELP based on nominations submitted by faculty and staff members, as well as former emerging leader members and student leaders.

Those applications are then reviewed and selections are made based on a number of factors. Student involvement, academics, need and fit of the program, faculty recommendations all play a role in the selections.

If any student is interested in donating to the Giving Tree donation drive, reach out to Queen via email at [email protected].