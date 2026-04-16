Getting physical with media

The Jambar

In recent years, streaming services and digitized content have overflowed the media market and left media lovers with an influx of options. Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Max have dominated the streaming market since the COVID-19 pandemic and have shown little regression until now.

Subscribers have been experiencing what is called “subscription burnout.” This phenomenon is due to the frustration consumers face juggling multiple subscriptions, which many have increased in price.

As of March 26, Netflix has increased the price of its subscriptions. The standard plan with advertisements now costs $8.99 a month instead of $7.99. The standard plan with no ads and two device viewing increased to $19.99 a month from $17.99. The premium plan with no ads, four device viewing and ultra high-definition and high dynamic range viewing increased from $24.99 to $26.99.

Netflix’s price increases have caused many of its subscribers to turn to other services or avert from streaming all together.

This trend has opened a new avenue for many formats of physical media to be revived. The younger generation is fed up with spending staggering amounts of money for something they will never own, so they have begun to migrate back to physical media to own what they buy.

According to the Digital Entertainment Group, 4K Blu-ray sales in the U.S. increased 12% in 2025, and the overall decline of physical media consumption dropped from 23% in 2024 to 9% in 2025.

Even with less consumption, the decline has become exponentially smaller in just a few years that speaks measures for the shifting market.

Streaming became a successful business model by allowing users to stream any available TV show, movie or song from anywhere with connection to the internet. But this takes away the tangible joy that comes with being able to hold a collector’s edition steelcase movie or pristine vinyl record of a great band.

The younger generations that were born and raised in a digitized world are yearning for a time where buying meant owning.

Other than the increased desire to own physical media, consumers are now realizing that streaming does not offer the same quality that a Blu-ray or DVD can deliver.

According to an article from No Film School, an average Blu-ray disc contains about 50 gigabytes of data and reads at a bitrate of 35 megabits per second. In comparison, HD only delivers at about five megabits per second.

With these significant differences in bitrate and ability to contain more data, Blu-ray consistently offers a better overall image quality and a great array of vibrant colors.

Additionally, physical media players such as Blu-ray players do not require internet connection, as all major streaming platforms, such as Netflix, require internet connection to function.

Next time when users’ streaming-service bill goes up, or their favorite movie disappears from a platform, consider the value that physical media can bring and how nice it would be to keep favorite movies and albums close to home.