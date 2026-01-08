Get up and get out

By Nicarlyle Hanchard / The Jambar

It is said that humans are creatures of habit. I would argue that I am the ultimate creature of habit — I love my comfort zone. At the slightest inconvenience, I find myself back in that zone, but not much progress is gained there.

Last semester was the greatest test of my comfort zone in a long time. I think there was something in the air last fall. All my friends attending university have said that last semester tested their mental, physical and spiritual fortitude.

Nonetheless, I did, and am currently doing, several things that were miles outside of my comfort zone. I ran for homecoming court, I became an editor at The Jambar, and I, like many people, had to show up to class, work and attend social engagements with a smile on my face, even though my life was being undone at its seams.

I showed up, even coined the phrase “suffering through it” to highlight that perseverance often focuses on the end result and not what people had to persevere or “suffer through.” That distinction, however, is for a different column.

I know to some it may not seem this way, but I often like being a background character — one you see every now and then as a reminder that they exist and nothing more. But that period was the very opposite.

I felt like I was everywhere. In emails, on posters and on Instagram stories, among the other campaigning requirements and court expectations. Do not be mistaken, I enjoyed every moment of it, but it was something I would not have done if I were not encouraged to do it.

This is rather ironic, considering I internalized the “taking up space” sentiment that was shared a few years back.

I believe I was a freshman when taking up space began to circulate. If I remember correctly, it’s the idea that we have earned our place in certain spaces via our talents, creativity or other applicable achievements.

As it is a spot that we earned, we should not let self-doubt, imposter syndrome or any external forces tell us that we do not belong. So, we take up space.

I internalized it and ran with it. I sat, briefly, and decided where in my life that would be applicable. I did not plan thoroughly, as when I met a roadblock, I paused my efforts to take up space.

In retrospect, life had other plans — as it always does. While not realizing it, I was taking up space. It was subtle, but enough to change my outlook. I am often thrust into situations that could be considered taking up space or stepping out of my comfort zone. I would whine and say, “There is always something to do.”

But that is the whole point. One cannot productively and successfully step outside of their comfort zone or take up space if they do not actively seek things to achieve those goals.

So, as it is a new year and many people have vowed to step outside of their comfort zone, be reminded that it is an intentional choice. So, get up, get out and see what awaits!