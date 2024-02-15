Get in shape with the Rec

By Daniel Shapiro

Jambar Contributor

The Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center at Youngstown State University offers classes, events and a gym decked out with a basketball court, track, rockwall and workout equipment.

Ryan McNicholas, director of the Rec, said the center offers several programs for students to get involved with.

“We have everything from adventure recreation programs to club sports, intramural [sports], fitness and wellness and your general recreation programs — in-group exercise classes. We have spinning, yoga, pilates. We do full body fitness, things like that,” McNicholas said.

Intramural and club sports at the Rec Center include programs such as basketball, baseball, bocce, dodgeball, flag football, tennis, volleyball and more. There are esports events as well.

According to McNicholas, students can also participate in the Adventure Rec program.

“For Adventure Rec, we have programs such as kayaking, mountain hiking, caving and things of that nature,” McNicholas said.

Dina Fabry, assistant director of Fitness, Wellness and Special Events, said students can get in shape with classes at the Rec.

“We have numerous Group X classes or group fitness sessions, and they’re all free,” Fabry said. “We also have more [high intensity interval training] workouts or circuit workouts mixed in there as well.”

The Rec hosts several events throughout the year. Fabry said February will include competitions.

“On Feb. 22, we have an event called Rec up your Reps. That’s going to be a bench press competition from 4 to 6 [p.m.],” Fabry said. “On Feb. 24, we have a bouldering competition that’s going to take place at our Adventure Recreation rockwall downstairs. That one’s actually open to the public … It’s $20 for members, $25 for non members. The whole event is from 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m.”

Fabry said there will also be themed classes throughout spring.

“We have two special events on Feb. 27. We have puppy yoga from 4 to 5 p.m. in the aerobics studio in campus Rec. We also have a Taylor Swift spin class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m that same evening in the spin studio,” Fabry said.

For Fabry, puppy yoga is a highlight in the Rec’s event lineup.

“Yoga is a very good stress relief for me and good relaxation,” Fabry said. “I also love puppies so very much. Who doesn’t?”

Anyone interested in personal training can sign up with trainers at the Rec. Prices vary per program and number of sessions signed up for. According to Fabry, the Rec is offering a spring break sale for personal training.

“You get 25% off of three, five or 10 sessions of all our personal training sessions,” Fabry said.

McNicholas said he hopes the Rec allows students to relax with friends and relieve stress.

“We are always looking forward to develop students’ engagement in our events, as well as to make sure students are getting the most of their collegiate experience here at YSU,” McNicholas said. “[The Rec provides] a sense of community, a sense of belonging, some stress relief.”

Students get free access to the Rec with their YSU ID at the front desk. Faculty and staff memberships are $100 per year. Membership fees vary for community members and affiliates, which includes plus ones, alumni, family and visiting students.