Finiancial aid results delayed

Youngstown State University will not receive FAFSA application results until the first half March, according to an email sent Feb. 5 from the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships.

The email states the Department of Education has delayed its distribution of FAFSA results “to make inflationary adjustments to the formula that impact the accuracy of the Student Aid Index (SAI) used to determine financial need.”

Once YSU has received FAFSA results, students can complete YSU’s need-based Housing Grant Application.

Students will receive financial aid offers after the university has processed FAFSA results.