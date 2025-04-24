Finding voice across borders: Nigerian students’ academic writing journeys in U.S. universities

By Olalekan Lawal / Jambar contributor

The ability to write well at the university level plays a crucial role in students’ success. However, for multilingual international students who are adjusting to a new culture and education system, this style can be very challenging.

My graduate studies at Youngstown State University focused on two Nigerian students who were learning to write according to U.S. academic standards.

In the study, I interviewed two Nigerian students who had arrived in America less than two years before the interview. To gain a better understanding of their experiences, I conducted semi-structured interviews. Both students came from academic backgrounds in Nigeria, where writing is more descriptive and narrative.

In order to succeed at U.S. academic writing, they had to adapt to its concise, analytical, and evidence-based approach. As a result, they struggled with understanding what their professors expected, using the correct citations styles, and organizing their essays.

Despite these challenges, both students showed strength and determination. They sought help from professors, used university writing centers, and participated in peer feedback sessions. With time, they developed better sources, revised their writing more clearly, and spoke with more confidence in their academic work. The experiences of these students illustrate how important it is for universities to provide culturally relevant support.

This research was presented at the Graduate Research & Creative Showcase at YSU, where it won an award for excellence in qualitative research. Aside from being a personal accomplishment, this award recognized the voices and stories of my fellow students. It proved that international students’ experiences matter and should be heard.

My participation in the showcase strengthened my belief in multicultural education and the importance of university policies that assist international students. The results of my research show that qualitative studies can do more than highlight problems — it can also show how students learn and adapt as a result of their experiences.

The purpose of sharing these stories is to encourage instructors and university leaders to recognize international students as valuable members of the academic community who bring new ideas and strengths.