Fashion is for EveryBODY

By Madeline Hippeard / Jambar Contributor

The Youngstown State University fashion show production and promotions class will host its annual EveryBODY Fashion Show at 6 p.m. on April 24 at Beeghly Center. This event is free and open to the public.

While the EveryBODY Fashion show serves as the final project for the class, professor Jennifer Frank said the show was created to honor the memory of a former student who died from an eating disorder.

“The theme is showing that every body is beautiful and fashion is for everyone. That’s the whole message behind the EveryBODY Fashion Show,” Frank said. “You’re going to see all shapes and sizes on the runway, all ages, all genders.”

Frank said about 130 models will walk in this year’s show. Keeping in line with the theme of the show, the models come from different backgrounds. Some are current students, some are YSU alumni and others are volunteers from the Youngstown community with a passion for fashion.

Gianna Chetsko, a junior fashion and interiors merchandising major, said she’s been a model in the EveryBODY Fashion Show for 10 years.

“Everyone’s sense of style, personality and confidence that is seen every year on the runway is just something amazing to see,” Chetsko said. “Every year — just seeing how supportive everyone is in the audience and just wanting to see your own confidence on the runway — it makes me want to come back every year.

According to Frank, students in the class spend the entire semester preparing for the EveryBODY Fashion Show, including working behind the scenes to coordinate its location, seating, lighting and music.

“Every spring semester in January, I get a new group of students and they learn from start to finish how to produce and promote a fashion show,” Frank said.

In addition to featuring student-made pieces, Frank said the EveryBODY Fashion Show partners with stores in the Youngstown community, such as T.J. Maxx, H&M and E.J. Hannah, to borrow clothes on loan for models.

Madison Howard, a junior in the fashion show class, has been involved with the EveryBODY Fashion Show for two years. Howard said her favorite part of producing the show is seeing the final product the day of.

“I love the show. It’s so much fun, I love the energy that goes on with it. I love walking down the runway. It’s one of my favorite things. This year I’m actually teaching the models to help them with more confidence to walk down the runway,” Howard said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Sophomore fashion and interiors merchandising major Colin Ryan said the EveryBODY Fashion Show gives the models an opportunity to showcase what makes them unique.

“It’s very positive for fashion because there are very strict and unfair rules on being a model,” Ryan said. “We have gone completely different to change these perceptions.”