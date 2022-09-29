Engelbert Humperdinck to visit Stambaugh Auditorium

On Wednesday, Dec. 14th at 7:30 p.m., Engelbert Humperdinck, a longtime, iconic British pop singer, will take the Concert Hall stage at Stambaugh Auditorium. Humperdinck has recorded a variety of music genres from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock and gospel.

In a career spanning over 50 years, Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame.

Humperdinck exploded onto the music scene with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. He became great friends with Elvis and the two legends often performed each other’s songs. His first single in the charts was “Release Me,” which went into the Guinness Book of World Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. [The song] was number one in 11 countries.

The following decades saw Humperdinck constantly touring the world to sell-out crowds. He takes great pleasure in every moment on stage. Humperdinck’s music has transcended time and his voice continues to reach people around the world.

