East Liverpool gets makeover by YSU alumnae

By Samantha Smith

Youngstown State University’s Department of Art has teamed up with the city of East Liverpool to create murals in its downtown area.

Dragana Crnjak, professor in the Department of Art, explained how the mayor of East Liverpool reached out to her because of previous work they have done.

“The Mayor, Greg Bricker, of East Liverpool actually reached out to me because he was familiar with the mural [the art department] completed in 2021 on Andrews Avenue,” Crnjak said. “He reached out to me with an idea to bring similar murals to East Liverpool because he’s really working on renovating the whole [city]. So, one of the ideas and one aspect of that whole renovation is mural work.”

Crnjak said she and three other students painted the completed mural on Bradshaw Avenue in East Liverpool in May 2022. This led to the mayor contacting Crnjak again to work on another mural in the area.

Mia Mondora, a freelance artist, and Rachel Hritz, a graphic designer — both YSU alumnae — took over the project this past summer. Hritz explained where the mural is and what the process was.

“It is located in the main downtown area of East Liverpool on a bridge underpass.” Hritz said. “Our process was a little bit drawn out than it would normally take … I believe we started in July and finished in August. So, about a month, but time on site was more like two weeks.”

Hritz said there was a broad historical input that went into the mural’s appearance and inspiration.

“We chose a bright color palette that was influenced by Fiestaware because it’s a large pottery factory that people in the area tend to be employed at, as well as the history of pottery is huge in the development of East Liverpool. So we were inspired by those pottery colors and we also used a lot of East Liverpool blue,” Hritz said.

Mondora said she hopes the mural can inspire East Liverpool’s community and bring joy to residents, and anyone in general, who see it.

“In general, I think [the mural] is changing spaces that people wouldn’t necessarily think that much about and it kind of puts a smile on your face when you go by,” Mondora said. “I hope it inspires the community to maybe get out and do something on their own for the community.”

Hritz and Mondora will be coming back to YSU, not to further higher education, but to add their work to the campus. The two will work on a new mural within Maag Library, which they say will be finished in November. The mural will be on the first floor and can be seen by anyone who enters the building.

