Dust off the kits, ’Guins

After being eliminated from Horizon League playoff contention in October 2023, the Youngstown State University women’s soccer team returned to the field for its annual spring games in February.

The Penguins lost five seniors and graduate students after last season, but have many key players returning.

Senior Lianna Van Sice, who led the team in points through nine games in 2023 will return along with University of Pittsburgh transfer junior Maddie Kiester.

Other returnees include graduate student Jordan Evans, sophomore Taylor Berry and junior Ella Sueberling.

The team has competed in four games throughout February, March and April, and will play its last spring game April 20.

Youngstown State traveled to Columbus to face The Ohio State University Buckeyes on Feb. 23 inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The Buckeyes were victorious in the matchup as they won, 4-0, over the Penguins.

The Penguins then waddled over the state border to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, where they faced Bucknell University on March 24. Youngstown State lost in a 2-1 decision.

After games in February and March on the road, the Penguins returned to Farmers National Bank Field in Youngstown for two matchups against Pittsburgh-based opponents.

Youngstown State hosted a game between Duquesne University and Robert Morris University before the Penguins took the pitch.

Game one for the ’Guins was against Horizon League foe RMU, where the Penguins took a 1-0 victory after a second-half goal from junior Maddy Bellaver.

YSU then played host to Duquesne the same day, where the team came up short in a 1-0 loss to the Dukes.

To round out the spring season, the Penguins will host Kent State University on April 20. Opening kick is set for 1 p.m. at Farmers National Bank Field.