DNL Vending feeds Penguins

By Alex Sorrells / Jambar Contributor

Dave Padgett, who is legally blind, operates 22 vending machines around campus with the help of his wife, Lisa. Together, they have been serving the community for 33 years, restocking snacks and refreshments almost daily.

Working in the vending business since 1992, Dave and Lisa Padgett provide their services to companies in the community, securing Youngstown State University as a client in May 2025.

This business is in partnership with the Business Enterprise Program, which provides opportunities and training for legally blind food service operators.

According to Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, the main goals of the program are to provide quality service to clients, dispel misconceptions, promote inclusivity and create career opportunities.

“Without them, we couldn’t be here. They provide the vending machines. They trained me, [and] I trained Lisa,” Dave Padgett said. “The program keeps tabs on us to make sure we’re doing our job well, and they help us out in any way they can.”

The Padgetts said anyone can request a snack or drink to be added to the machine, although the company has a partnership with Pepsi and only stocks their drinks.

“Usually, if we’re at a brand new place where there’s never been an operator, we put little boxes by machines with a little card asking, ‘What items would you like in the machines,’” Dave Padgett said.

Dave Padgett had to take a few months off for medical reasons, causing Lisa and their niece, Lily, to take over operations for a short while. Since then, they have brought on more people, totaling five workers, and hope to add more machines in the future.

“If we are able to expand to that point, it’d be nice to be able to hire a student or two, maybe more, depending on how big things are growing,” Lisa Padgett said.

Ryan McNicholas, DNL Vending Company LLC campus contact and director of Campus Recreation, said machines are stocked nearly every day, and students can find locations on the YSU app under the map section.

“Almost every building on campus has vending machines, except a few. So, they’re here mostly trying to rotate through stock [of] both the snacks and the drinks,” McNicholas said.

The Padgetts said their favorite part of working on campus is interacting with students, as many offer a helping hand when they see the pair restocking products.

“I’ve seen students just come right to the doors and say, ‘Hey, I can help you out,’” Lisa Padgett said. “I’ve learned to take that as a compliment, that they are trying to be helpful, and maybe I’m not as feeble as I think.”

Lisa Padgett said customer service is at the top of their priority list, citing an instance where a professor needed a timely refund.

“We’ve got our email address on the machines. We certainly welcome any ideas through that. As far as product interest, we hate to have to go through a refund process, but please do. We want to make sure everything is right,” Lisa Padgett said.