By Elise Ramos / The Jambar

Cleveland State University is undergoing changes within its athletics department due to financial challenges.

As of Jan. 23, the university announced plans to cut three sports programs — wrestling, women’s golf and softball — with the conclusion of the 2024-25 academic year. The elimination is part of a strategic effort to address a budget deficit.

According to the Cleveland Stater, CSU President Laura Bloomberg said there are no intentions to remove further sports programs from the university.

“Athletics remains an integral part of the CSU experience, and we have no plans to discontinue any of our remaining Division I sport programs,” Bloomberg stated.

The Jambar reached out to Bloomberg directly regarding the athletic cuts and received a response from Kristin Broka, CSU’s associate vice president.

“Since 2023, Cleveland State University has been evaluating its program offerings in areas including academic affairs, student services and athletics in an effort to address budgetary shortfalls across the University,” Broka stated.

This decision has implications for current and prospective student-athletes, as well as institutions like Youngstown State University that compete against CSU in various Horizon League sports.

In reference to HoriZone Rountable, the decision is part of a broader initiative to reduce the university’s budget deficit — initially projected to be $40 million by 2029.

A statement from CSU’s board of trustees explained that the elimination of these sports programs will affect approximately 60 student-athletes and seven coaches.

The university’s esports program will be relocated to the Washkewicz College of Engineering, further reducing the scope of the athletics department.

Additionally, the reduction in CSU’s athletic programs may affect the overall strength and reputation of the Horizon League, influencing recruitment and competition dynamics for YSU.

The Jambar also reached out to Matthew Kearney, assistant athletics director of communications at CSU, via email regarding the adjustments. He denied the request for a personal statement on the matter and referred to CSU’s board of trustees statement.

While these changes aim to stabilize CSU’s financial situation, it also has profound effects on student-athletes and the broader athletic community, including YSU.

As CSU navigates these changes, the long-term implications for collegiate sports in the Horizon League remains to be seen.