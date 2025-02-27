Cruise seas right at home

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

Youngstown State University’s very own Penguin Nights took place from 8-12 p.m. Feb. 21 in Kilcawley Center, with the theme of a tropical cruise at sea.

The event was open for all students to socialize, enjoy buffet-style cuisine and win prizes. Billy Blaze, coordinator of memberships and marketing at the Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center, said the event was a fitting way to end the week.

“It’s a chance for everyone to relieve some stress and take a break from classes, and to take their minds off of things as well. Penguin Nights is always a good way to do that,” Blaze said.

During the event, Blaze displayed future trips from Campus Rec that are available for all students to sign up for.

The event had students traveling all over Kilcawley for activities. Located at the Penguin Plug-In, students had the chance to relax at a spa where massages and virtual reality relaxations were offered.

The Chestnut Room was transformed into a casino, scattered with card tables and roulette stands operated by professional dealers.

Students also had the opportunity to sing karaoke, which gave them the chance to follow along to their favorite songs solo or with friends. Later in the night, guests were invited to the dance floor for a dance party at sea.

Friday night’s on-deck entertainment was Tommy Lee Thompson, who performed a plethora of Elton John songs, while dressed up as the popular entertainer.

Thompson said his career has taken him many places — from Putnam Bay to performing at large and small venues across the country — impersonating award-winning singers.

“At one point, I realized that the place really lit up when I started [performing],” Thompson said. “Every time I put that on, I get the big crowds.”

YSU had its very own impersonator present at Granny’s Bingo. Bradley Zouck, senior electrical engineering technology major, volunteered his time to portray the notorious grandma for “Not Your Granny’s Bingo.”

The conclusion of the event marked the final Penguin Nights held inside Kilcawley before renovations begin on a new student center in May.