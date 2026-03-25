Creating, generating and learning

The Jambar

As readers may have seen earlier, several Youngstown State University professors shared their thoughts on students’ use of artificial intelligence to complete coursework. Arguably, their general sentiment is for students to familiarize themselves with the technology, but to not become reliant on it.

There are other ethical, environment and social concerns that must be considered before engaging with AI. But it is also difficult to abstain when a simple internet search provides an AI Overview or similar summary, which, in an effort to provide a quick yes or no answer, lacks context, or is so lengthy that an authoritative source cannot be found.

This editorial is not to shame anyone for their use, or abstaining use of AI, rather, the question is being posed as to the newfound and “overly excited” use of AI.

It cannot be denied that schooling and learning can be daunting, stressful, sometimes unimpressive and evocative. Why would anyone do this to themselves? Unfortunately, the system sets it that way, sometimes for a good reason, but that is not what learning is.

Learning, in every stage and area of life is and can be fun. Although saying, “learning is fun” may sound boring or overly optimistic, that is not the case. It may require a perspective shift — understanding that in every breath taken there is some form of learning taking place.

Learning is not easy, but it is rewarding — it is human. There is beauty that comes from the hardship of lessons learned and the easiest way to achieve a task is not always the best way. It could be said that there is knowledge in the struggle — a rather unsettling sentiment, but it may hold some weight.

To the point of AI use in classrooms, some professors argued that reliance on this technology will reduce the creative, innovative, evaluative, critical thinking and communication skills of students. Concern has always been raised about the adoption of new technologies, and their concerns may be just that.

However, the AI adoption debate is a somewhat more complex issue. In some industries, students will require in-depth AI competence and others, not so much. Nonetheless, as Joe Palardy, professor in the Williamson School of Business Administration asked in his interview with The Jambar, “What skills can students afford to lose?” That is the overarching question whenever new technologies are looking to be adopted. What skills, talents, creative forms and knowledge can society afford to lose?

This may read as a Luddite’s exasperation, but it is really a plea to not become lost in the newness of this technology. The job market is changing at uncertain rates and in even more uncertain directions, students leaving school must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to find a place in said market.

Note, these skills are not solely technological — they are human, personal and intuitive. Hone all of them. Technology is to aid human creativity, not replace it.