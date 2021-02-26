COVID-19 Update: YSU Reports 18 New Cases

By Abigail Cloutier

Youngstown State University reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Feb. 14-20. Of the count, 12 of the cases were students living off campus, four were students living in on-campus residence halls and two were employees of the university. As of two weeks ago, YSU’s COVID-19 dashboard now includes data about voluntary surveillance testing through CVS. Last week, YSU tested 126 students and staff, with three positive tests.

In the Jambar’s week off, YSU reported only 16 new cases for the week of Feb. 7-13, with two employees, four on-campus students and nine off-campus students. Eighty-seven students and staff took voluntary surveillance tests. It was the first time reported cases were below 20 this semester.

The university reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6. The count includes one employee, two students living on campus and 22 students living off campus, with 113 voluntary tests. Voluntary testing began Jan. 13.

YSU reported 544 total coronavirus cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Check YSU’s COVID-19 dashboard every Monday for an update.