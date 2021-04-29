COVID-19 update: vaccines and more

By Abigail Cloutier

Youngstown State University reported five new cases of COVID-19 for the week of April 18-24. All of the cases were students living off campus. YSU also tested 26 students, faculty and staff through its voluntary surveillance testing program, and zero of those tests came back positive.

On Tuesday, YSU announced it rescheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics specifically for YSU students, faculty and staff May 6 and 13. The clinics follow a lift on the temporary pause on distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccines after a Food and Drug Administration review. The clinic will be hosted at the Covelli Centre, and appointments are required.