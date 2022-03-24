COVID-19 update: Masks off!

By Sydney Stalnecker

As of March 23, masks are no longer required in classrooms. This follows the decision announced Feb. 24 to lift the mask mandate in any non-classroom space.

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel sent a campus wide email to announce the change.

YSU made the decision after monitoring guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and working “closely with the Youngstown and Mahoning County health departments” according to the email.

Despite the change, some students, faculty and staff may feel safer while wearing a mask. Tressel suggests respecting other people’s decisions regarding their health.

“We urge all members of our YSU community to be respectful of the decisions of others and continue to take any necessary precautions against COVID-19,” Tressel stated in the email.

Last week, YSU had four reported cases of COVID-19. The cases consisted of one employee, two off-campus students and one on-campus student.

Two people were tested through YSU’s asymptomatic testing program, but neither tested positive.

Stay safe, Penguins!