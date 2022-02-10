COVID-19 Update: Campus sees a decrease in cases

By Sydney Stalnecker

The number of reported COVID-19 cases at Youngstown State University are at a new low for the spring semester.

YSU reported 17 cases of COVID-19 last week, Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Of those, 11 were students living off campus, two were students living on campus and four were employees.

The university hasn’t reported cases this low since the week of Aug. 22-28, 2021, the week just before the fall 2021 semester began.

Through YSU’s asymptomatic voluntary testing program, 16 people were tested last week. All tests came back negative.

Stay safe, Penguins!