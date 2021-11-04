Covid-19 Update

By Abigail Cloutier

Youngstown State University’s number of COVID-19 cases rose slightly this week compared to last. On Monday, the university reported 26 cases for the week of Oct. 24-30, an increase from the 18 cases reported last week.

Of those, 24 were students living off campus and two were employees, which could include faculty, administration or staff.

This week, 33 people were tested through the university’s asymptomatic voluntary testing program. Of those, none tested positive.

YSU’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Monday based on confirmed data from the week before. Students who have tested positive should report their case through the online form.

YSU reminded students that it’s partnering with the Youngstown City Health District to offer one more vaccination clinic on campus. The university is now offering COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible. A booster clinic will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Ohio Room in Kilcawley Center. Recipients are asked to bring their vaccine card.

The clinic will take place Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ohio Room in Kilcawley Center. All students, faculty, staff and their families are eligible for either the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the two-shot Moderna vaccine. Appointments are required at ysu-covid.com

The university also is holding a clinic today, Nov. 4.

YSU sent out an email stating free surgical face masks and KF94 face masks are available to students. They can be picked up at Maag library, Kilcawley Center room 2075 and any of the university residence halls and apartments.

N95 respirators are also available to employees who qualify. Individuals must complete a health questionnaire at ysu.edu/request-n95-0

Any questions about masks and respirators can be answered by Tim Styranec at tmstyranec@ysu.edu