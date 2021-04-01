COVID-19 Update

By Abigail Cloutier

Youngstown State University reported nine new cases of COVID-19 for the week of March 21-27. All nine cases belonged to students living off campus. This is a spike compared to the previous week, when YSU reported only two cases.

The university also tested 66 students, faculty and staff through its voluntary surveillance testing program. Two of those participants tested positive.

YSU administered over 800 Moderna vaccines Tuesday, March 30 during its first vaccination clinic in Beeghly Center. Participants included students, faculty, staff and families. All participants were automatically scheduled for their second dose of the Moderna vaccination April 27. The second clinic is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. April 6 and is already fully booked.