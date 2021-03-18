COVID-19 Update: 14 New Cases Are Reported at YSU

By Abigail Cloutier

Youngstown State University reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard this Monday. The count included 12 students living off campus and two students living on campus. The university tested 98 people in its voluntary surveillance testing program. Four of those people tested positive.

Last week, over the two university wellness days, YSU reported seven cases, including one student living on campus and six living off campus. The university has not reported any staff or faculty cases. The university tested 53 people in its voluntary surveillance program, and none tested positive.

On March 16, Ohio Gov. DeWine announced all Ohioans over the age of 16 would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29. The Office of Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety sent out a survey to the student body March 11, asking if students would use an on-campus vaccination clinic.

For further updates, check YSU’s COVID-19 dashboard.