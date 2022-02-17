COVID-19 Update

By Elizabeth Coss

COVID-19 cases hit a new low for this academic year in terms of recorded cases for students and employees combined at Youngstown State University.

This is the fourth week in a row this semester where the university has noted a decrease in cases from both students and employees. YSU reported 14 total positive cases, down three cases from last week.

Of those cases, three were employees and 11 were students who live off campus. There were no cases reported from students who live on campus.

Despite the number of cases dropping, the number of students who were tested at the university increased from 16 to 17 people through YSU’s asymptomatic voluntary testing program. Zero tests came back positive, and this is the second week in a row where only negative tests were recorded.

Stay safe, Penguins!