COVID-19 Update

By Sydney Stalnecker

The number of reported COVID-19 cases at Youngstown State University dropped below 50 last week.

According to YSU’s COVID-19 dashboard, only 48 cases were reported between Jan. 23-29. Of those, 36 were students living off campus, six were students living on campus and six were employees.

Through YSU’s asymptomatic voluntary testing program, 26 people were tested. Only two tests came back positive, resulting in a 7.69% positivity rate.

According to an email sent by University Relations, the vaccination and booster clinic originally scheduled for today was canceled. There will be three more clinics offered throughout the semester on March 3, March 28 and April 28.

The Youngstown City Health District has other clinics scheduled in the Youngstown area as well.

Stay safe, Penguins!