Cost of number one

By Benjamin Davis / The Jambar

The other day, I was walking with a buddy out of class and he mentioned his dislike for Ohio Senate Bill 1. I admit, I was kinda only half-listening because I was busy asking myself, “What really is this Bill 1, anyway?” Sure, I’d heard it mentioned, but didn’t really know the details.

I did some digging into SB1 and what it’s all about. Now gather ‘round children, because I’m going to say it how I see it. This higher education bill is a load of malarkey. That’s right It’s malarkey, hogwash — balderdash, if you will — and I’m going to tell you why.

There are a lot of changes in this law, ranging from banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, to prohibiting faculty strikes and limiting discussion on subjects deemed “controversial.” The sales pitch for this funny little bill in Ohio’s Statehouse is that it’s meant to promote fairness, free speech and merit-based thinking in universities.

Now, I won’t try to be unfair, and don’t go saying otherwise. I’ll give Ohio Republicans the benefit of the doubt and assume they had good intentions when putting this bill together. But intentions don’t change the fact that there have been harmful changes as a result of this legislation.

Universities have been forced to close offices that fall under DEI — offices that many of its students relied on. Ohio University was forced to close its Division of Diversity and Inclusion, which included its Pride Center.

Because of the closing, students who previously worked there are now out of a job — not to mention the many LGBTQ+ students who are now without a safe space on their campus or the resources it provided.

Also noteworthy about OU’s Pride Center was that it was open not just to OU’s campus, but the surrounding community in greater Athens. Not only have students been cut off from what the center used to provide, but people from all over the area.

Kent State University has been forced to shut down its own offices, including LGBTQ+ and multicultural centers. KSU students, such as Chloe Ripoli and Nica Delgado, have stated that these places helped to provide a sense of community and belonging, which is now unfortunately no longer there.

I know this kind of subject matter is mighty contentious, but frankly I don’t give a wooden nickel about that. These are still fellow students who deserve a fair shake and square deal in their academic careers like anybody else, and that’s been taken away from them.

It’s not all glum though. People have protested the bill, including faculty from our own Youngstown State University, who tried to get SB1 on the Nov. 4 ballot for a vote. They weren’t successful in that regard, but better to try than not.

Who knows, maybe there's someone else out there bold enough to take another crack at repealing the law. I'm willing to bet there is.










