Column – Welcome wasabi

By Nicarlyle Hanchard / Jambar Contributor

For those yet to venture into Japanese cuisine, California rolls are said to be the best way to begin that journey. With that in mind, when my friend brought me to Izumi Sushi & Grill a few weeks ago, my first question to her was, “Where’s the California roll?”

She told me they were listed towards the back of the menu, and I began flipping through the pages. Izumi has a range of offerings and the foodie in me wanted to try everything. For various reasons, I could not and did not.

I did not have the California roll. I was taken with the Youngstown roll, the passion roll and the tiger roll. I decided on the passion roll and happy I was. That roll consisted of shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with spicy kani and the chef’s “special” sauce.

I was unsure what to expect, but I ordered crab rangoon while I waited. The texture was different, but the flavors were splendid. On my own, I would have never mixed crab and cream cheese, but I am grateful someone else thought of it.

I was surprised to find out that it was not a native Japanese dish, but rather an American Chinese dish created in the mid 1940s by Victor Bergeron. I think it appropriate to say that though Izumi seeks to share Japanese culture and cuisine, they also seek to satisfy patrons’ liking for Asian cuisine as a whole and do so by offering crab rangoon.

That aside, everyone, even once in their lives, should try crab rangoon – not for what they expect it to be, but for what it is.

When the main course arrived, it was time to perfect my chopstick skills and learn the importance of wasabi and ginger slices on the plate.

The flavors in the passion roll blended wonderfully. One of the sauces used smelled like mackerel but did not taste like such. It was a pleasant experience as neither my taste buds nor my stomach objected.

The music played over the stereo just below one’s “inside voice.” It was American pop. Was I expecting to hear J-pop, Hogaku or any other traditional Japanese music? I can neither confirm nor deny those expectations, but I can say I hoped to familiarize myself with the various facets of Japanese culture.

It may be that American Pop was simply on rotation when we sat to eat, or, similar to the offering of crab rangoon, they seek to cater to the various tastes of their patrons — which, arguably, is a bold and respectable business decision.

Overall, I would rate Izumi a solid Japanese American experience and a great introduction to Japanese culinary culture.

I say this not to be reductionist, but I like fusion cuisines. Again, not for what they could be, but for what they are. Izumi stays true to foundational Japanese culinary practices with many of the dishes they offer.

However, with the names of some menu items, it is evident that they wanted to incorporate names and places patrons would be more familiar with.

Nonetheless, Izumi has a new customer in myself and whoever I choose to share such a tasteful experience with.