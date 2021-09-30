Cases of COVID-19 drop

By Abigail Cloutier

For the week of Sept. 19, Youngstown State University reported 33 new cases of COVID-19, a drop from the week before.

Those numbers included two employees, 30 students living off campus and one student living on campus.

YSU tested 23 students through its voluntary surveillance test. None of those tests came back positive.

The university has reported 138 cases of COVID-19 since the school year began the week of Aug. 22.

YSU’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Monday based on confirmed data from the week before. Students who have tested positive should report their case through the online form.

On Wednesday, YSU sent out an email stating that free surgical face masks and KF94 face masks are available at no charge to students. They can be picked up at the library, Kilcawley Center room 2075 and any of the university residence halls and apartments.

N95 respirators are also available to employees who qualify. Individuals must complete a health questionnaire at ysu.edu/request-n95-0



Any questions about masks and respirators can be answered by Tim Styranec at tmstyranec@ysu.edu