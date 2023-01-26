Bowling gets rolling

By Elizabeth Coss

Following winter break, the bowling team prepared for the 2023 season by striking its way into 5th place in the Sacred Heart University Northeast Classic on Jan. 20 through 22.

On Day One, the women garnered a team-high score of 5,099 across five-straight Baker Matches. The strong finish landed the Penguins in third place by day’s end.

Day Two went into Traditional Matches where the women kept the ball rolling, going 3-2.

Junior Kristen Moore stood out for the women placing ninth individually with 1,093 pins downed, bowling an average of 218.6 and was named to Tournament All-Team Second Team.

Day Three brackets started off against Maryville University, where the team struggled to pull off a win, claiming only one of five rounds against the Saints, dropping the team down to sixth overall in the tournament.

The women then faced off against Arkansas State University and were able to climb their way back into the win column, beating the Red Wolves in seven rounds, 4-3.

The Penguins would face off against Maryville for a second time on Day Three to keep hopes alive for finishing in the top five. By day’s end, the women secured fifth place beating the Saints in seven rounds, 4-3.

Sophomore Lindsey Ennis joined the starting lineup for the final match against Marysville and said going into the rematch was tough.

“It’s always tough whenever you’re in those head-to-heads because you’re constantly trying not to worry about what the other team is doing, but every frame, every ball that team is throwing completely determines what you have to do next to win,” Ennis said.

The bowling team travels this weekend to Arlington, Texas for the Prairie View A&M Invitational on Jan. 27 through Jan. 29. For scores and more on the team, visit ysusports.com.