Board of trustees passes faculty contract, renames One University Plaza

The Youngstown State University board of trustees and the university’s faculty union ratified a new three-year contract. The union and board ended negotiations for a new contract late July, as the previous contract was set to expire August 27.

The union ratified the contract early August, and the board of trustees unanimously passed the contract during their meeting August 18. The new contract raises the minimum pay for assistant and senior lecturers and assistant professors by 4%.

The new contract also stipulates a 2% pay raise each of its first two years, followed by a 2.5% pay raise the third year, along with increasing the contributions to health insurance premiums by 1% the second and third years.

Also during the meeting, the board of trustees unanimously voted to rename One University Plaza to One Tressel Way in honor of former University President Jim Tressel.