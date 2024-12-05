Beginning new era with new league, reputation

By Jacqueline Arroyo / Jambar Contributor

The Youngstown State University bowling team has found success after becoming an affiliate member of Conference USA. From earning runner-up honors at Conference USA Championship to achieving academic distinction, YSU made a strong start in its first season.

YSU transitioned from the Southland Bowling League to compete in Conference USA for the 2023-24 season.

Conference USA, is a college sports conference that competes at the NCAA Division I level. It was formed in 1995 through a merger of the Metro Conference and the Great Midwest Conference.

Member schools in Conference USA are primarily located in the Southern and Western United States. Notable members include Jacksonville State University, Florida International University and New Mexico State University.

Conference USA sponsors competition in 19 sports — eight for men and 11 for women. Men’s sports include baseball, basketball, football and golf, while women’s sports include basketball, beach volleyball, bowling and cross-country.

In addition to sports and academic recognition, Conference USA provides YSU valuable opportunities and support as an affiliate member.

Doug Kuberski, head coach of women’s bowling, has led YSU’s transformation into one of the nation’s elite programs since taking over in 2018. He has led the team to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, three Elite Eight finishes and two Final Four trips.

Joining Conference USA will likely bolster future success, while emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion, community ties and mental health initiatives.

“Great competition and an opportunity to win an [automatic qualifier] to the NCAA Tournament,” Kuberski Said.

In March, YSU finished as runner-up in Conference USA Championship after falling to Jacksonville State. The bowling program tied their best-ever finish at a conference event, matching their performance at the 2022 Southland Bowling League Championship.

Kuberski said the transition to join the conference began in 2017 under former head coach Chelsea Gilliam.

“I believe our program’s first head coach, Chelsea Gilliam, put in a lot of work searching for a spot for us in a conference with the creation of AQ’s,” Kuberski said. “A team switched conferences and opened up a spot, and she applied for membership.”

Although YSU applied for membership years ago, it did not take effect until recently. Kuberski said the Southland Bowling League announced it would no longer sponsor the sport after the 2022-23 season due to affiliate member rules.

As a result, the eight teams previously in Southland began searching for a new home. Affiliate members of Conference USA collaborated with the league to facilitate the transition, welcoming the eight Southland teams along with Jacksonville State.

When new teams join a conference, NCAA rules differ from those that apply to existing members.

Scott Hays, Conference USA chief of staff and general counsel, joined the organization in August 2017 as a sports administration assistant.

Hays said he played a key role in integrating bowling into the league. In his current position, he oversees legal matters and internal operations, including office management, litigation, mediation and contracts.

“Honestly the biggest hurdle was NCAA legislation and how it managed,” Hays said. “We had to request a waiver from specific legislation within those bylaws to allow the league to come to us.”

Hays said the NCAA understood the challenges of a league investing significant resources into a sport without having full membership. He explained that transitions like this require patience from both sides, as each institution has its own processes and considerations.

The hope, Hays said, is that the excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the move to Conference USA will help teams navigate learning curves and adjustments.

Conference USA leaders listened to feedback from Southland and adopted strategies that had contributed to Southland’s success.

Conference USA has three sports with affiliate memberships: baseball, beach volleyball and bowling. Despite being affiliate members, these teams are regarded as full members because of their high level of competition.

“They are so competitive, they are so good in those sports and they bring value to Conference USA,” Hays said. “Youngstown State being a top-five program in women’s bowling is awesome for us.”