Beginning conference play

By Marissa Masano / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team traveled to the Axe ‘Em Classic on Nov. 21-23 and returned home Nov. 27 and 30.

The Penguins opened the tournament with a 72-62 victory over Monmouth University. Senior EJ Farmer led the team with 18 points, while fifth-year senior Nico Galette recorded his first double-double of the season, contributing 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite trailing 38-29 at halftime, the Penguins started the second half strong, scoring 14 of the first 18 points. A layup by Farmer gave the team its first lead of the second half, making the score 43-42. The Penguins maintained their lead for the remainder of the game.

In the second game, the Penguins fell to Presbyterian College, 67-42. Fifth-year senior Ty Harper led Youngstown State with 12 points. The Penguins struggled offensively, shooting just 27.1% from the field compared to Presbyterian’s 46.3%.

To close out the Classic, Youngstown State faced Stephen F. Austin State University and lost 64-57. Galette led the team in points, three-pointers and rebounds, finishing with 20 points and five rebounds.

The Penguins dropped their 2024-25 home opener at Zidian Family Arena, losing to Western Michigan University, 73-62. Farmer led the team with 20 points, while junior Juwan Maxey, in his home debut, added 12 points and led in three-pointers.

Despite the early struggles, Maxey remains optimistic as the team approaches conference play.

“It’s a long season, it’s still early. But it’s about making the right reads. We’re a good team. We just have to make shots and continue to have faith, so we’re good,” Maxey said.

The Penguins went 11-for-33 from the field in the first half and entered halftime trailing by six. They opened the second half with a 9-1 run to take a 39-37 lead. However, the Broncos responded with an 11-2 run to regain the lead, which they held for the rest of the game.

Youngstown State tied the game at 60, but couldn’t sustain the momentum, as Western Michigan closed the game on a decisive 13-2 run.

The Penguins secured their first home victory of the season at Beeghly Center with a 128-60 win over Bethany College.

Sophomore Gabe Dynes led the scoring with a career-high 23 points, while Galette contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Junior Cris Carroll also scored a career-high 20 points, with Farmer adding 13 points.

The Penguins set a school single-game record with 38 assists. Their 68-point margin of victory over the Bison ranks fifth in program history.

Additionally, the team’s 128 points and 63.6% from the field are the third-highest marks in school history.

After the game, Head Coach Ethan Faulkner shared insights into the team’s preparation for upcoming Horizon League opponents.

“I’ve told our guys you’ve got to earn wins. You have to earn wins with the way that we practice and the way that we prep. You guys know how competitive Horizon League play is, so we’ve got to get ready,” Faulkner said.

The Penguins traveled to Robert Morris University on Dec. 4 to open conference play. For the final score visit ysusports.com.

Youngstown State will return home against Oakland University at 2 p.m. Dec. 7. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.