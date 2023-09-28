Bee creative at Sarah’s Ceramics

By Sydney Fairbanks

Sarah’s Ceramics is a woman-owned pottery studio located in Austintown. The studio offers activities from playing with clay to glazing pre-made sculptures. This fall, the studio will be hosting spooky events for Halloween.

Sarah Fenton, owner and operator of Sarah’s Ceramics, opened the shop at the end of 2021 when she ran out of space in her attic. Fenton kept a studio in her attic post-COVID-19 pandemic while also teaching online courses in her home. After she quit her teaching job, she decided to open her own ceramics studio to teach others the joys of pottery.

Walk-in hours are 12 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Starting at $1.25, customers can glaze pre-made ceramic sculptures or play with clay to mold unique creations.

The studio offers studio space and kiln rental. Customers can rent the mudroom for $20 for a whole day, and kiln rental ranges from $20 to $40.

Fenton said that playing with clay is her biggest seller in the studio, especially since not many other studios in the area offer that opportunity.

“People get to manipulate it and they don’t realize how soothing playing with clay is until they get their hands on it and say ‘Oh, this is fun, I might come back!’” Fenton said.

Aside from walk-in and renting, Sarah’s Ceramics will host an assortment of festive events for the Halloween season. Events begin Oct. 6 with a two-piece witch hat workshop for $30.

Sarah’s Ceramics will join forces with Café Rosé to host a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” trivia and craft night, Oct. 7, for $15.

On Oct. 13, the studio will create mini mask ornaments inspired by Jason from “Friday the 13th” for $20. Oct. 14, guests can create ceramic jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkins for $30.

The following week, Oct. 20, there will be a sculpting ceramic ghosts event for $20. Lastly, on Nov. 10, Sarah’s Ceramics will be working with Café Rosé once more for a “Nightmare Before Christmas” trivia and craft night for $15.

The price of these events includes all materials, tools and finished products, and each event only seats 12 guests.

Sarah’s Ceramics also sells local artists’ work such as crocheted plushies, 3D printed sculptures, jewelry and more. Fenton has glazes for sale which are $8.99 for two ounces or $10 for four ounces.

Fenton said she likes to keep things local at her studio. All of the pre-made sculptures she has available for glazing are made of slip-casts that she purchases from local artists.

Above all, Fenton said she encourages creativity and relaxation. That is why the logo for her shop is a bee symbol with the saying ‘bee creative.’

“It’s a relaxing atmosphere because it’s not loud. It’s small, [and] it’s not echoey like the mall is. I always want you to come in and be creative,” Fenton said.

For more information on Sarah’s Ceramics and to book a seat for upcoming events, refer to Sarah’s Ceramic’s website.