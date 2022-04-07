Baseball player profile: Braeden O’Shaughnessy #23

Height: 6’3”

Bats/Throws: R/R

Position: IF

Year: Junior

Hometown: Poland, Ohio

Major: Business administration

O’Shaughnessy is enjoying a fantastic junior campaign. Throughout the first 29 games of the 2022 season, he is hitting for a .330 average with four home runs and 20 RBIs. The junior infielder leads the team in all three categories.

In high school, O’Shaughnessy earned eight varsity letters. He was named all-conference in baseball as a sophomore and junior, and scored more than 1,000 points in basketball.