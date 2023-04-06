Baseball bites the dust

By Cameron Niemi

The Youngstown State University baseball started a seven-game homestand, as it hosted Purdue University Fort Wayne in a three-game series. The Mastodons won two of the three games.

Purdue Fort Wayne traveled to Eastwood Field on March 31 and defeated the Penguins by a final of 12-9.

Despite giving up four home runs in the loss, the Penguins pulled within two-runs heading into the eighth inning thanks to a homer by senior Braeden O’Shaughnessy. Youngstown State did not score the last two innings.

In the second game, April 1, the Penguins started off the first of the month with a 15-14 victory against the Mastodons. They picked up their third conference win of the season. Youngstown State headed into the ninth inning leading 14-9.

In the ninth inning, Purdue Fort Wayne rallied off five runs and tied the game at 14. In the bottom of the ninth, freshman Matt Thompson hit a walk-off single, which gave the Penguins the win.

Purdue Fort Wayne took the last game April 2, by a final of 9-3. The Penguins held control of the game up until the eighth inning, as they gave up nine-straight runs.

The University of Pittsburgh came to town for one game April 4. The Penguins pulled within two points in the fourth inning. Pitt then outscored the ‘Guins 4-0 the rest of the game. Youngstown State lost its second game in a row 13-7.

Youngstown State now has a 6-21 overall record and are 3-5 in the conference.

Despite a weak start to the season, the Penguins still have 21 conference games left and seven non-conference games. The team has plenty of time to make a run and rack up wins before the Horizon League Tournament in late May.

Youngstown State will remain at home and host three conference games at 5 p.m. on April 6, 3 p.m. April 7 and 1 p.m. April 8, against second place Northern Kentucky University. To listen to the game, go to YSNLive.com or view live stats on ysusports.com.