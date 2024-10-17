Back to the lanes

By Dylan Lux / The Jambar

Over six months ago, the Youngstown State University bowling team completed its best season in school history, with a top-three finish in the nation.

In the 2024 National Tenpin Coaches Association Preseason Poll, No. 3 Youngstown State was behind No. 2 Arkansas State University and the reigning NCAA National Champions Jacksonville State University.

To start the 2024-25 season, Youngstown State hosted the 16-team Penguin Classic from Oct. 11-13. Through the first ten matches, YSU sat at 10-0.

YSU finished as the only team that went undefeated in Day One, as it won all five of its matches. The ’Guins averaged 208.1 pins per match, behind the No. 5 University of Nebraska, at 215.5 per match.

Day One included wins over three teams in the NTCA preseason poll top 25. No. 17 Wichita State University, No. 25 Niagara University and Arkansas State were all beaten by the Penguins.

YSU capitalized on five more victories on Day Two, which secured the third seed in the bracket. It included a 1,020-986 win over No. 10 Duquesne University, as the team finished with 207.2 average through 10 matches.

Senior Jade Cote was the highest Penguin finisher on Day Two, with a 1,087 match finish. Graduate student Madyson Marx had the highest single-game performance with a 258 against Lewis University.

In the same match, senior Ellie Drescher put up a solid 236-pin performance to help the ’Guins win 1,107-918 over Lewis and finish 10-0 over two days.

Drescher said she was happy with how the team performed in its first meet in nearly 200 days.

“It was a good first meet back, it’s always difficult to get back into the swing of things, but I feel that we came in with a ‘bang,’” Drescher said. “It’s not the outcome that we wanted — third place, we always want to win — but your season can’t be linear, there’s waves to it.”

In the three day tournament, Youngstown State defeated fourth-seeded Duquesne 1,017-922 to face the loser of the No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup.

In round two, the team went up against No. 2 Wichita State. YSU was defeated 1,291-1,145, giving the Shockers a chance to win the tournament.

In the third-place match, Youngstown State faced fifth-seeded Arkansas State. 1,052-922 was the final score, as YSU secured third place in the fifth ever Penguin Classic.

Youngstown State finished third overall out of 16 teams at the Classic, finishing behind No. 5 Nebraska and No. 17 Wichita State who finished first and second, respectively.

Beginning Oct. 18-20, the Penguins will travel to Florida for the Destination Orlando tournament hosted by Sacred Heart University.

Drescher said road trips presented to the team are often an opportunity for bonding and a chance to become closer as a unit.

“We’ll be there from Tuesday to Sunday and it can take a toll but sometimes leaving early is more beneficial,” Drescher said. “It’s a little team bonding and relaxation before we start, then we turn the switch on to competition mode on Thursday.”

The tournament begins at 9:25 a.m. Oct. 11 and will be streamed live on YouTube.