Avengers ascend phases

The Jambar

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded Feb. 14 with the release of “Captain America: Brave New World.” The film itself helps pave the way for the final movie of Phase Five.

The Jambar feels the film is a stepping stone to introducing the new age of Marvel’s heroes. It also explained the fictional bond between the characters Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie and Steve Rogers, portrayed by Chris Evans.

Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Wilson, who took up the mantle as Captain America following the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Endgame” successfully concluded Marvel’s Phase Three, as the Avengers grappled with the aftermath of the five-year “Blip” caused by the conclusion of the 2018 film, “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The Avengers saved the day in “Endgame,” as Rogers made a heroic sacrifice to return the sacred timeline to its original form.

At the film’s conclusion, Rogers decides to stay in the timeline of the events that occurred in “Captain America: The First Avenger.” The question remains; how has Rogers lived out his life in the events of his first film?

The bond between Rogers and Wilson begins in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” outside of the National Mall in the nation’s capital.

In 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Wilson initially declines Rogers’ offer to join the Avengers but later accepts. The two stand together in “Captain America: Civil War,” where they oppose the Sokovia Accords — a set of legal documents designed to regulate and control the activities of enhanced individuals.

One of the most vocal enforcers of these accords is Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, a former lieutenant general in the U.S Army played by Harrison Ford. In “Captain America: Brave New World,” Ross plays a huge role in setting up future Marvel films.

The MCU kicked off Phase Four with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — a six-episode Disney+ series released in 2021. The show follows Wilson as he struggles with accepting the role of Captain America and his lack of the Super Soldier Serum.

Feeling unworthy, Wilson surrenders Cap’s shield to the U.S. government, who gives the title to U.S. agent John Walker, casted as Wyatt Russell — who will make an appearance as an antihero in the upcoming “Thunderbolts*” movie.

The series also introduces Isaiah Bradley, played by Carl Lumbly, who was unwillingly subjected to the Super Soldier Serum trials in the first Captain America movie.

Several years of events led up to “Captain America: Brave New World,” the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise. It’s arguably one of the key films in the MCU’s Phase Five.

With the final film in Phase Five announced as “Thunderbolts*,” set to release May 2, it will ultimately set up the next Avengers-level threat.

Phase Six will kick off with “Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which is the rebranding of Fox’s “Fantastic Four,” set to premiere July 25.