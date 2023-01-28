A new center to YSU

By Elizabeth Coss

During the nationally broadcasted men’s basketball game Jan. 27, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel stepped onto the court and delivered the news that YSU would build a new student center to replace Kilcawley Center.

A replacement or renovations have been in the talks from the board of trustees and president for a while, but thanks to a $5 million donation from the Zoldan Family, the new building will become a reality.

According to YSU’s News Center, the donation is equivalent to the largest donated gift given to the university in its history.

The Zoldan Family, well-known as the founders and owners of Phantom Fireworks, has donated to the university before. According to YSU’s News Center, the family previously donated a $1 million gift in 2020 to establish scholarship opportunities for students.

Joy Polkabla-Byers, associate vice president of Student Experience, explained what the donation means for the university moving forward.

“This is a donation that will be the naming rights of the facility. So, it will be the Zoldan Center and at this point we’re moving forward with setting the plans in place and looking at architects and continuing to raise funds for the rest of the building,” Byers said.

Byers said she was excited to see the heart of campus grow stronger with a new center, but it won’t be an end for Tressel’s contributions to the university.

“[Tressel’s] not done yet. I guarantee he’s going to be involved in this project from start to finish,” Byers said. “There’s still lots of opportunities to figure out what we need and I think it’s really important that we’re still thinking about the future.”

No word has been given yet as to when construction could begin.