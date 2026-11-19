By Josephine Sollitto / The Jambar

The television tradition of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade turns 100 years old. This year a student from Youngstown State University will travel to New York City to march in a handpicked band.

Lauren Skarosi, junior music education major in the Dana School of Music, will march in Macy’s Great American Alumni Marching Band on Nov 26.

Skarosi previously marched in Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. For the celebration, the band invites alumni back to march..

“This year, they’re actually having two separate alumni bands. The first band is gonna be seen at the very beginning and the very end of the parade, and that’s the band I’m in,” Skarosi said. “We’re … at the very beginning of the parade, and then we’re gonna go back to the end and we’re gonna lead Santa into Herald Square.”

Skarosi said MGAMB is a band for high schoolers across the U.S., where participants are selected through a video audition process. She was selected her senior year of high school to march with the band. Once chosen, students travel to New York the week leading up to Thanksgiving and rehearse together.

“We all go to New York City for a week, and we learn from top educators from around the country,” Skarosi said. “We work with some of the best musicians … at our level and then we perform in the parade.”

Skarosi said daily rehearsals consist of focused training for individual instruments, run by professionals from across the country.

Between morning and evening rehearsals, Skarosi said students are taken around New York City for sightseeing and peer bonding.

“We got to do some sightseeing stuff,” Skarosi said. “I’m from the area-ish, so I’ve seen New York, but we got to go to the Statue of Liberty and Times Square, we saw a Broadway musical.”

The alumni experience can differ from high school participants, Skarosi said. This includes guiding high schoolers but also having more freedom throughout the day.

“This year, it’s different since … I’m an alum, so I didn’t have to audition. I just had to fill out an application saying that … I can still play and march,” Skarosi said. “It’s a similar thing, but they’re doing it with a lot more free time.”

Skarosi said the experience allows her to bring back knowledge learned from the parade training to peers.

“It’s just a good way for me to personally broaden my horizons, and then I can get all those connections and bring them back here and share all of my knowledge,” Skarosi said. “It just honestly represents me as a musician, music educator and a person.”

The parade will air at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, live from New York City. Those interested can watch the parade on NBC and Peacock.