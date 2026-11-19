By Natallia Crank / The Jambar

The world’s largest painted slice of pizza was unveiled on the rear entrance of Avalon Downtown Pizzeria to showcase Youngstown’s love for Brier Hill pizza.

Over the summer, conversations within the Economic Action Group were sparked while the “Layers of Legacy” mural was being created.

Kennedy Kish, marketing manager for EAG, said Avalon was looking for signage to bring attention to the business.

“Avalon had been looking for signage for their rear entrance for a while and thought a mural might be a cool way of drawing attention to it,” Kish said.

Patrick McGlone, a firefighter and owner of Overall Paint Co., painted the mural. He said the idea gained traction from Youngstown’s association with the pizza style.

“Avalon in Youngstown is known for the Brier Hill pizza, so it formulated itself, like a slice of pizza, just snowballed, gained momentum and next thing you know, we were painting a two-story slice of Brier Hill on the back of the Avalon,” McGlone said.

Kish said the idea was originally proposed as a joke but realized it would be fitting since Avalon in Youngstown is locally known for its pizza.

“The idea of the largest painted slice of pizza was originally tossed out jokingly, but when we realized it might actually be realistic, we felt it would be only fitting to put a Youngstown twist on it and make it a slice of Brier Hill,” Kish said.

McGlone said he had a lot of freedom with this mural as a more fun and creative piece that he has done recently.

“When you’re doing really big letters or a really big face, everything needs to be exactly where it needs to be in order for it to look right, but with a slice of Brier Hill pizza … it was one of the more fun I’ve had with a piece. A lot of the pieces I do are like logos or long phrases that need to look perfect, but this one was a lot of fun.” McGlone said.

McGlone said most of the piece was funded by The Youngstown Foundation, Avalon, EAG and OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology.

EAG is a nonprofit organization that helps connect businesses, area owners and artists to create more art in Youngstown.

Kish said many of its projects are produced by EAG’s partnership with the art department at Youngstown State University.

“Past projects have been spurred by our partnership with YSU’s art department and EAG’s Public Art Opportunity Sites Catalog, which is a compilation of feasible sites we think would make good locations for public art across Youngstown,” Kish said.

For more information, interested businesses and artists can email EAG at info@eagworks.org.