Remi Wolf slings muddy melodies

By Mick Dillon / The Jambar

2020’s pop icon Remi Wolf returned with her third studio album, “Mud,” on Oct. 9.

Wolf first made a name for herself with her 2020 bedroom pop EP, “I’m Allergic To Dogs!,” which blended modern funk grooves with catchy indie hooks and melodies.

“Mud” marks the Palo Alto, California, artist’s first record since 2024, and it feels like her most complete album to date.

The album cover is a headshot of Wolf covered in — mud, while smiling with a toothy grin. The gritty cover gives listeners a glimpse of the themes of growth and renewal on the raw record about breakups, sobriety and emotional healing.

In an interview with Vogue, Wolf stated the album served as an answer to her questions about her own emotional direction.

“I went in feeling very lost, and I came out feeling so self-assured and grounded,” Wolf stated. “That’s the beautiful thing about mud as a symbol; it’s dirty, grimy, and gross, but at the same time, there’s a real freedom in being covered in mud and completely succumbing to how you feel and owning your emotions.”

Kicking off with “Bottle,” the 11-track, 43-minute album jumps into Wolf’s breakup and battle with sobriety. A catchy yet emotional chorus repeats the lyrics, “I’m off and on and off again / I can’t get the bottle if I don’t get up.”

Wolf’s ability to blend tough subjects with easy listening comes to fruition on this album. “Jamie” in particular sounds like it could be played at a casino lounge with its gentle tones, but the lyrics delve into a yearnful ode to a forbidden love.

While “Mud” takes a turn towards a more deconstructed, sound compared to Wolf’s prior releases, the singer’s technically challenging vocals haven’t gone anywhere.

Much of the sonic emotion felt on this record comes from Wolf’s strenuous singing style that takes listeners along for the ride to experience each painful sensation with her.

Alongside the musical disparities this album has with the rest of her work, Wolf also switched up her typical recording process. “Mud” was written and recorded by Wolf and a surrounding family band, made up of her close friends and relatives.

In an interview with New Musical Express, Wolf stated that having these people involved in recording the album made it easier to tap into her real feelings.

“Because I made this album surrounded by people that made me feel really comfortable, it never really felt difficult. It only felt natural,” Wolf stated. “Now that people are starting to hear the songs though, I’m realising that I have put some big feelings out there.”

Debuting at No. 18 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart after selling 21,000 units in the first week, “Mud” marks Wolf’s highest career peak on the chart. Her music can be found on Spotify and Apple Music for those interested.