Penguins sweep series in Cleveland to end road trip

By James Westover / The Jambar

Following a series split against Purdue University Fort Wayne, the Youngstown State University volleyball team returned to Ohio for a pit stop against conference rival Cleveland State University in a two-game series Oct. 16-17.

In Game One, the Penguins defeated the Vikings in a reverse sweep after the ’Guins trailed 2-0 in sets before three straight wins. Each side won the sets within two to five points, with the Penguins’ largest win in the third set 25-20.

Junior Kylie Surratt made 17 of the ’Guins 63 kills on the day, along with four aces and four blocks. Despite the Penguins’ win, the Vikings still led in the day with 67 kills and 61 assists.

In Game Two, the ’Guins’ completed the sweep over the Vikings and defeated Cleveland State 3-1 in sets. The Penguins posted a 25-16 win in the fourth set to close the weekend with the Vikings.

Youngstown State set a new Horizon League record with 16 aces, which topped its previous mark of 14 aces in a game against Indiana University Indianapolis in 2022 and University of Illinois Chicago in 2005.

Sophomore Layne Graffice and junior Wrigley Takats recorded six aces apiece, while junior Juliana Rivera and Surratt tacked on two aces.

The ’Guins also finished with a 54-40 advantage in kills and eight blocks. Fifth-year senior Abbie Householder led in kills and finished with 15 while adding 10 digs.

The Penguins will return home this weekend with a 9-10 record while having a 5-3 record in Horizon League action. Youngstown State will host Northern Illinois University on Oct. 23-24 in a two-game conference series.