Penguins ice red-hot Panthers

By William Staten / The Jambar



On the opening kickoff of Youngstown State University’s Homecoming game against the University of Northern Iowa, sophomore Donald Barksdale broke free for a 93-yard opening touchdown in front of a crowd of 10,000.

After three straight wins, including two ranked wins, the No. 6 Youngstown State football team returned home to Stambaugh Stadium on Oct. 17 to face the University of Northern Iowa for homecoming.

UNI had been on a hot streak of its own, with two straight top-five ranked wins against then-No. 3 Illinois State University and then-No. 4 University of North Dakota. The two wins earned the Panthers a No. 19 ranking in the Stats Perform Top 25.

After a homecoming parade featuring Youngstown State President Bill Johnson, Youngstown Mayor Derrick McDowell, local businesses and schools, several fraternities and the homecoming court, the game kicked off at 6 p.m.

UNI drove down the field before the Penguins’ defense stopped the Panthers at the five-yard line. Northern Iowa lined up to kick a field goal, but senior Max Bartachek missed the kick.

Fifth-year senior Beau Brungard led the ensuing drive to Northern Iowa’s 33-yard line before a 23-yard rush by junior Antuan Gardner gave the ’Guins first-and-goal on the two-yard line. On the next play, Gardner finished the job with a touchdown.

Youngstown State forced a punt by UNI that set up a drive at midfield to end the first quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, Brungard found senior Lynn Wyche-El for a 42-yard touchdown. The Penguins extended their lead to 21-0.

After a three-and-out by UNI, the Penguins marched down the field and ended the drive with a touchdown run by Brungard to go up four scores. Northern Iowa scored a touchdown of its own to end the first half with a score of 28-7.

Head coach Doug Phillips said the team adapted to Northern Iowa’s offensive style.

“Every offense is different, every offense is unique … They play a lot of tight ends — very good tight ends that can beat you downfield,” Phillips said. “Just switching, getting out of zone coverages. When you pressure them, they got on the road throwing those deep balls in the second half.”

To open the third quarter, Northern Iowa scored a second touchdown to cut the lead to two scores. Youngstown State faced a three-and-out in their own territory after Brungard was sacked by the Panthers’ defense.

The Panthers drove down the field again and kicked a field goal after senior Ebony Curry Jr. sacked Panthers senior Jaxon Dailey. To end the third quarter, the Penguins drove to the Panthers’ 16-yard line before starting the fourth quarter with a touchdown to fifth-year senior Bryan Hunt. The Penguins led 35-16 with eight minutes remaining in the game.

UNI, needing a score, drove to Youngstown State’s 16-yard line before a false start forced a fourth-and-15. Dailey was strip-sacked by junior Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, and Northern Iowa recovered the ball for a turnover on downs.

The ’Guins punted again, which set up a third touchdown for Northern Iowa. Dailey’s pass on the two-point conversion fell incomplete for a score of 35-22.

Northern Iowa attempted an onside kick with four minutes remaining, but Youngstown State fifth-year senior Lorenzo Jenkins recovered the ball before UNI could get to it. Brungard iced the game with a 15-yard pass to Wyche-El on fourth-and-9 before kneeling out the clock to seal Youngstown State’s third ranked win and fourth consecutive win.

Phillips said the preparation the team makes during practice translates well to the game. “We have all the faith that practice execution becomes game reality,” Phillips said. “These are situations that we work on each week. If you come to a practice, you’re going to see those ‘gotta have it’ plays. You gotta have faith in your guys.”

Youngstown State goes on a bye week before returning to play Oct. 31 against the University of North Dakota at home. Phillips said the team will work on the fundamentals of football during the break.

“Well, I think our guys would say fundamentals. Ball-catching for receivers, pad-level for our offensive line, ball security, knock on wood,” Phillips said. “This team we played today has been opportunistic in all their games … You gotta continue to work on those things every day and every week.”